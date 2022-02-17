After collecting three silver medals at the Beijing Olympics, Miho Takagi finally snagged a gold when she won the women’s 1,000-meter event on Thursday.

Fresh off a heartbreaking team pursuit silver, Takagi set an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 13.19 seconds to beat Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands by 0.64. Brittany Bowe of the United States won bronze.

This is Takagi’s seventh career Olympic medal, four more than any other Japanese athlete, and her second gold to equal the most won by an athlete from her nation.