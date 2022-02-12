BEIJING – Japan pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Denmark 8-7 on Saturday in a closely fought women’s Olympic curling contest.
Skip Satsuki Fujisawa delivered a pinpoint double raise to score three with the game’s final shot at Beijing’s National Aquatic Centre as world No. 7 Japan improved to 2-1 in round robin play.
Coming off a morale-boosting win against traditional curling power Canada, the 2018 Olympic bronze medal-winning team Loco Solare went back and forth with world No. 10 Denmark in a see-sawing battle.
Following a blank first end, Japan stole one in the second after Fujisawa used her final throw to guard against a double takeout.
Skip Madeleine Dupont’s Denmark team finally scored with the hammer in the third, going up 2-1 before Japan hit straight back with a two-ender of its own in the fourth.
After the Danes added another two in the fifth, Japan narrowly missed out on a two-ender to leave the scores deadlocked 4-4 through six.
Dupont was on target in the seventh to give Denmark its third straight two-ender with the hammer, while Japan needed a precise raise from Fujisawa for a point in the following end to pull within one at 6-5 through eight.
With Denmark scoring one with the hammer in the ninth, Japan went into the final regulation end needing a two-ender just to stay in the contest. But 30-year-old skip Fujisawa went one better with the hammer, pulling off the audacious three-point double raise to deliver the victory.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.