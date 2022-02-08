The rivalry between South Korea and China on the short-track speedskating rink took another turn on Wednesday when South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon won the men’s 1,500-meter race after a Chinese rival was disqualified in an earlier round.

Short-track events involve skaters careening around a 365-foot oval track in packs without lanes — a formula made for tumbles, pileups and disputes. And the one certainty in this sport full of uncertainty seems to be that Chinese and South Korean athletes and fans will accuse the other side of poor sportsmanship, if not outright foul play.

After some contentious decisions earlier in the week, attention fell on the men’s 1,500-meter competition. Several South Koreans were in contention, as were several Chinese skaters, including Ren Ziwei, who won the 1,000-meter short-track gold on Monday.

China has won two golds in short-track; until Wednesday, South Korea, usually strong in the event, had failed to win any after referee decisions that it and other countries criticized.

Deliberately blocking or pushing another skater earns disqualification in short-track skating, but decisions can rest on hair-breadth distinctions involving fleeting contact.

Two South Korean skaters were disqualified from the men’s 1,000-meter event on Monday, and South Korea’s Sport and Olympic Committee has vowed to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The committee called the decisions disqualifying Hwang and Lee June-seo in the semifinals “biased and not transparent.”

Hwang won the 1,500-meter final after pipping Canada’s Steven Dubois, who took the silver, and Russia’s Semen Elistratov, who took the bronze. Ren, the main Chinese contender, had been disqualified in an earlier round for an illegal arm block. After the final, Hwang was diplomatic about the ruckus.

“I think the earlier refereeing was very fair, but I strove tonight so the race would be even fairer,” he told reporters. Asked if he felt wronged by the earlier disqualification, he said, “I’m a human being, and although I said it doesn’t matter, I thought about this and worked hard so that today could be a fairer contest.”

Some South Korean fans had expressed their anger at China on social media. A petition calling for South Korea’s government to directly protest the decisions was submitted to the website of the Blue House — the president’s official home — and had gained more than 16,000 signatures by Wednesday.

For many Chinese commentators and fans, their country’s success so far is sweet revenge after the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Several of China’s short-track stars at those Games were disqualified after referee decisions, which some Chinese athletes and fans put down to South Korean foul play.

Wu Dajing, who helped win a gold for China in the mixed-gender short-track relay, told reporters in Beijing on Monday that the victory had “really helped work off some anger.”

China and South Korea have sought to maintain a steady relationship in a volatile region, but public distrust of China has been growing in South Korea. South Korean companies in China were hit by boycotts in 2017 over South Korea’s installation of a missile shield that Beijing said would undermine China’s defenses. Many South Koreans are also upset by China’s support for communist North Korea.

The Chinese news media has in recent days resuscitated an interview that Wang Meng, a now-retired Chinese short-track skater, gave over a decade ago.

“For me, my goal is to take down the South Korean team, take them down in every event,” Wang said. “No matter what, leave the South Korean team trailing us — that is a must.”

