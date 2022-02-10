Sena Tomita earned bronze in the women’s halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday, scoring 88.25 points in her second run as American Chloe Kim soared to gold.

Kim put down an impressive 94.00 in her first run at the Genting Snow Park which was enough for the win and her second straight Olympic gold. Queralt Castellet of Spain won silver with a 90.25 ride.

The other Japanese in the final, Ruki Tomita and Mitsuki Ono, finished fifth and ninth, respectively.

The 21-year-old Kim had the title in the bag after her first run gave her a virtually unassailable lead.

She clutched her helmet and fell to her knees after sliding into the finish area, then got back up and turned the rest of the competition into her own private victory lap.

Kim fell on her second run and received a hug from Californian-born Chinese freestyle skiing star Eileen Gu, who was watching at the finish area, before making her way back up the hill for her third and final attempt.

By then she already had the title wrapped up, and although she fell again on her final run, she celebrated with the other riders when she slid in to the finish area.

China’s best hope Cai Xuetong, who was third in qualifying, finished fourth on 81.25 despite vocal support from Gu and the flag-waving home crowd.

Kim became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal when she won halfpipe gold as a 17-year-old at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

She took a two-year break from competition after her Olympic success as she struggled to cope with the pressures of fame.