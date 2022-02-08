Slovenia won the mixed team ski jumping gold on Monday but the big talking point of the event’s first appearance at the Olympics was a series of disqualifications that took Japan out of medal contention in the final round.

Ursa Bogataj and Nika Kriznar, who took gold and bronze in the women’s individual event, helped Slovenia to gold alongside Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc. Taking advantage of the chaos, the Russian Olympic Committee claimed the silver medal and Canada, rank outsiders, collected bronze.

Austria, which came sixth, and former champions Germany, which finished ninth and missed the final round, both had jumpers disqualified for suit violations, allowing eighth-placed Japan to go through to the finals. Norway, who was in second place after the first round, took Japan’s prior slot at eighth after two of its jumper’s scores were also invalidated.

Japan ultimately finished fourth, with Sara Takanashi seeing her huge 103-meter first-round jump scratched for the the same infringement related to the size of her clothing, a complex rule that link suits and skis to bodyweight in an attempt to remove any advantage that might be gained by athletes being lighter.

In the final round team Japan attempted to mount a last minute medal challenge with again via Takanashi, who was in tears after she was informed of her disqualification. She steadied herself to fly 98.5 meters and receive 118.9 points.

Yukiya Sato’s 122.7 and Yuki Ito’s 97.3 points set the stage for men’s individual normal hill gold medalist Ryoyu Kobayashi, who flew 106 meters for 137.5 points, putting Canada’s third place in jeopardy.

But the final Canadian jumper, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, went 101.5 meters for 128.1 points, taking his nation’s total tally 844.6, just clear of Japan’s 836.3.

Yet the final placings seemed almost an afterthought after a night of mayhem that featured disqualifications, reinstatements and widespread fury and confusion among the sport’s heavyweight nations.

Germany, who have won four successive world championships, failed to progress from the 10-team opening round due to individual silver medalist Katharina Althaus’s disqualification.

Officials of the impacted nations were quick to voice their frustration. “For me it is a puppet theater. The entire season the suits have been an issue,” Germany’s national team coach Stefan Horngacher said.

“I am unbelievably angry and I don’t understand it. We had super jumps, you can only be disappointed with this.”

He said Althaus had worn the same suit as in Saturday’s individual event — though if her weight has dropped since then her suit would need adjusting.

“This is a parody, but I am not laughing,” Germany’s head of Nordic events Horst Huttel said. “It is outrageous that this happens with the four biggest ski-jump nations.”

Silje Opseth, one of the two Norwegians to suffer, said: “I am just shocked. I do not understand anything about what happened today.”

Her team mate Anna Odine Stroem, also disqualified, said officials had used a different method to measure their suits.

“It was a bit strange and didn’t conform to how it’s been done in the past,” she said. “It is a bit the result of me being in quarantine and not eating properly the whole week.”

Along with Takanashi and Daniela Iraschko-Stolz of Austria, all five to be disqualified were female.

It was not the showcase organizers were hoping for. Although ski jumping has been part of the Olympic program since the Games began in 1924, women joined the party only in 2014, but with only a normal hill competition while the men have normal, large and team medals to go for.

The mixed team event has been a world championship regular since 2013, with Germany winning the last four editions. They, Austria, Japan and Norway — the four teams to suffer disqualifications on Monday — have won all 15 available medals between them.

Slovenia did not care, however, as they continued their fabulous week, and the gold medal for Prevc completed his collection after he won individual silver and bronze in 2014. “We tried not to think about the disqualifications but I think we still would have won so, yeah, it still feels great,” Prevc said.

“There was a lot going on but I was just trying to just be in the zone of jumping.”

Bogataj said she was nervous after the disqualifications. “I just tried to focus. These things happen in the sport — that’s the rules.”

The Canadians’ shock bronze, their first ever Olympic ski jumping medal, completed an incredible turnaround for 18-year-old Alexandria Loutitt who was disqualified after her first jump in Saturday’s individual event after weighing in 300 grams too light.

“I was in tears on Saturday and I was in tears today for a very different reason, and it just shows what can happen in sport,” she said.

When asked if the disqualifications made it a bitter-sweet success for Canada, team mate Abigail Strate laughed, and said: “It was the sweetest success of all.”

“It was positive to finish the normal hill events with a good jump. Everyone was outstanding, Sara had a very good jump with her second and I gave her a long hug,” said Japan’s Kobayashi, who is turning his mind toward the large hill event starting Friday with the men’s individual sweep remaining a possibility.

More reactions to Monday’s Olympic mixed team ski jumping event:

“I’m lost for words. I’m shocked and I don’t understand, it’s a circus.” — Norwegian ski jumper Silje Opseth

“I don’t know what to say about it. It feels very chaotic from start to finish … one of the Japanese girls was crying, she was completely crushed. When I got up there I heard there was three who were disqualified, Japan, Austria and Germany.” — Norwegian ski jumper Robert Johansson

“I am sorry on behalf of ski jumping. This is something we should have cleaned up in before the Olympics. The sport of ski jumping has experienced one of its darker days today. I’m lost for words, really. This is very painful for the athletes. I’m in pain on behalf of our sport. We were going to introduce a new event. The girls were to get a new event in the Olympics, and that’s how it ends. And why are only girls being disqualified?” — Norwegian ski jumping chief of sports Clas Brede Braathen

“I didn’t expect this. I was just dreaming about a medal. When I came here, I didn’t think this was imaginable. I am happy.” — Slovenian gold medal winner Ursa Bogotaj

“I’m just relived that it finally happened. It was a tough competition, I had to stay focused … I don’t have much information (about the disqualifications), I didn’t get time to ask what was happening.” — Slovenian gold medal winner Petr Previc

“We were quite surprised actually, this has been an idea, that if we all made really good jumps something could happen, but this was the best of the dreams.” — Canadian bronze medal winner Matthew Soukup

“(The responsibility) is theirs and their teams. The athletes don’t make the suits, there’s a whole team that goes into it, one person isn’t completely reliable. It (the bronze medal) gives us a chance to save our sport … this gives us the potential to encourage kids to try it and encourage kids to fall in love with the sport.” — Canadian bronze medal winner Alexandria Loutitt