Yokozuna Terunofuji was among a total of 17 sumo wrestlers, stablemasters and a referee to have newly tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said late Friday.

The tests carried out Thursday ahead of February events saw the latest batch of positive tests added to seven previous infections that included newly promoted ozeki Mitakeumi.

The JSA’s director of communications, sumo elder Shibatayama, said the retiring ceremony for former sekiwake Yoshikaze will go ahead as planned on Saturday at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, while the staging of a tournament on Sunday will be decided by the sponsoring TV broadcaster.

Ozeki Takakeisho, rank-and-file maegashira Wakatakakage and stablemaster Kasugano were among those to newly test positive.