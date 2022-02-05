Moguls skier Ikuma Horishima won bronze at the Beijing Games on Saturday as Japan’s first medalist of the Winter Olympics in China.

Horishima scored 81.48 points to finish behind gold medalist Walter Wallberg of Sweden’s 83.23 points in the men’s event at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury took silver for Canada with 82.18 points.

Horishima’s medal is Japan’s second in men’s freestyle skiing at the Olympics. Daichi Hara won bronze for Japan in the same event four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Walter Wallberg of Sweden celebrates after winning gold in the men’s moguls at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. | REUTERS

Earlier on Saturday, Hara finished seventh in what he said is to be his final Olympics, failing to qualify to the third final by just 0.10 point.

Fellow Japanese Kosuke Sugimoto also fell at the penultimate hurdle, a 75.73-point run leaving him ninth.

Horishima was forced to ski his way into the finals after bombing in his first qualification run on Thursday, but he made no mistake, a safe 76.19-point run putting him through earlier in the evening.

Gold medalist Walter Wallberg of Sweden celebrates on the podium with silver medalist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada and bronze medalist Horishima Ikuma of Japan during the flower ceremony. | REUTERS