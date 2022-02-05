ZHANGJIAKOU, China – Therese Johaug powered to victory to take the gold medal in the women’s skiathlon race for Norway at the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, earning the first gold of the Games.
Natalia Nepryaeva, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, took silver, while Austria’s Teresa Stadlober snagged the bronze medal.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.