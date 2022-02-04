Snowboarder Rina Yoshika suffered a heavy fall in training on the slopestyle course at the Genting Snow Park on Thursday and will return home, a Team Japan spokesperson said in a statement.

Yoshika crashed on one of the jumps during a practice run and lay motionless before a medical team rushed to help. She cried out in pain when they tried to move her.

It took almost 20 minutes for Yoshika, wearing training bib No. 24, to be moved from the course on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

The Japan Olympic Committee released a statement later on Thursday that said Yoshika had suffered an injury and would withdraw from both the slopestyle and big air events, and return to Japan after receiving the necessary medical care in China.