The Beijing Olympics will “change the scale of winter sports forever,” IOC President Thomas Bach said Thursday, ahead of a Games beset by concerns about human rights and COVID-19.

China’s ruling Communist Party hopes the Olympics will be a soft-power triumph, but the Games have been overshadowed by diplomatic boycotts, fears for tennis player Peng Shuai and warnings about surveillance and the environmental impact.

The Games, which last until Feb. 20, are taking place in one of the driest regions of China and rely almost entirely on man-made snow.

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, a reigning two-time Olympic champion, said she had been scared trying out the slopestyle course and its artificially made surface, calling it “bulletproof ice.”

China does not have much history in winter sports, but has consistently said that staging the Olympics is part of a drive to get 300 million people in the world’s most populous nation to “engage” in ski and ice pursuits.

Bach said that goal had already been exceeded.

“Today we can say: China is a winter sport country,” he told an International Olympic Committee meeting.

“Everything is in place for a safe and successful Winter Olympics,” Bach added.

China and the IOC hope the rancor that has clouded the buildup will be relegated to the sidelines once the action gets under way.

Bach confirmed he would meet tennis star Peng while he is in the Chinese capital and said he hoped to find out more about her “physical integrity and her mental state.”

Peng, a former Grand Slam champion doubles player, was not heard from for nearly three weeks after alleging former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had forced her into sex.

She reappeared in public and conducted a video call with Bach in November.

In December, Peng denied ever making the allegation, but it remains unclear how free and safe the three-time Olympian really is.

“It is not only a sign of respect, it is a necessity, to respect her, to listen to her and how she sees the situation, how she wants to live her life,” Bach said.

“This is what step by step we are trying to find out.

“If she wants to have an inquiry, of course we would also support her in this. But it must be her decision. It’s her life, it’s her allegations. We have had the allegations and we have heard the withdrawal.

“We will have this personal meeting and there we will continue this conversation and then we will know better also about her physical integrity and her mental state when we can finally meet in person.”