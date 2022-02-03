After losing its last two Olympic openers against Sweden, Japan arrived at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing hoping to find an answer in their third straight meeting at the Games.

Her name, it turns out, was Rui Ukita.

The 25-year-old delivered a crucial top-shelf goal early in the third period on Thursday evening to give Smile Japan a 2-1 lead that it managed to protect and later eventually expand to a 3-1 win after Haruna Yoneyama slotted into an empty net.

“When I looked forward I saw I was one-on-one with their goaltender, so I was able to shoot calmly,” Ukita said. “She would have had an easy save if I’d taken a straight shot and I thought about a feint but I was patient.”

Japan swarmed Sweden in the first period with 15 shots on goal, taking a deserved lead with less than a minute remaining when Shiori Koike’s effort squibbed past Emma Soderberg’s pads.

But the Three Crowns came out of the locker room hungry for an equalizer, finding it just 30 seconds into the second period when Maja Nylen-Persson snuck past Japan goaltender Nana Fujimoto.

“It happened early into the period on a simple mistake and it’s not as though they broke us down, so I wasn’t that concerned,” Japan head coach Yuji Izuka said of the goal. “I just told them to stay focused.”

Izuka’s players more than managed to follow through, outshooting Sweden 40-27 in what Sweden captain Michelle Loweinhielm admitted was a night to forget for her team.

“We (made) mistakes, so if we did better there we could have (played) a better game,” Loweinhielm said. “We’re still a team, we’re good players. I know we can win these kinds of games, we just gotta do it.”

One tense moment for Japan came during a third-period penalty kill, when play continued for nearly a minute after Fujimoto lost her stick behind the posts. The 32-year-old veteran stopped one shot with pads alone, and was eventually able to safely retrieve her stick after forward Hikaru Yamashita returned to the ice.

Fujimoto, one of the large group of players who participated in Sochi and Pyeongchang, echoed her teammates in celebrating the victory’s significance.

“It’s a relief to finally get the win, my heart was pounding until the end,” Fujimoto said. “The group stage can change entirely based on the first game so I’m glad we were able to get this one.”

Earlier on Thursday, host China fell 3-1 to Czech Republic in their Group B match. Group A opened with Canada’s 12-1 romp over Switzerland, while Finland was scheduled to play the United States in the late-night game.

