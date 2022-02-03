Curling got the Beijing Winter Olympics started on Wednesday in front of a smattering of spectators as China tried to move on from the diplomatic boycotts and COVID-19 fears that have dogged the lead-up to the Games.

The Olympics do not officially launch until Friday’s opening ceremony, but the action began with mixed doubles curling at the “Ice Cube” — which was known as the “Water Cube” when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Games — in front of a limited number of masked fans.

Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat prevailed over Sweden’s Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson on the first day of competition. The teams walked out to the rink with “Scotland The Brave” blasting on the bagpipes before world champion Britain began its round robin campaign with a tense 9-5 win.

“We expect them to make shots but we were a bit fortunate that went our way. We will learn from that,” said Mouat, referring to De Val’s miss in the penultimate end. “We just need to build on that momentum now.”

China was cheered on by a sparse but lively home crowd en route to a dramatic 7-6 victory over Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland as Fan Suyuan judged her hammer brilliantly to spin out the Swiss stone in the extra end.

Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys led the United States to a narrow 6-5 win over Tahli Gill and Dean Hewett after stealing the final two ends to spoil Australia’s Olympic curling debut.

With the clanking of granite stones and shouting from the curlers more pronounced than usual in the near-empty arena, the “roaring game” truly lived up to its nickname in front of the few hundred spectators in attendance.

China has barred overseas spectators because of the pandemic, but some fans will be invited to attend, and organizers say venues could be up to 50% full. Arenas were mostly empty at last summer’s pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games to stop the spread of infection.

The build-up to the Beijing Olympics, which will unfold within a huge COVID-secure “bubble,” has been overshadowed by controversies ranging from rights concerns to Peng Shuai and warnings about snooping on competitors by the Chinese government.

Adopting the catchphrase “Together for a shared future,” China, its ruling Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee hope the rancor will be forgotten once the Games get into full swing.

However, there have already been nearly 250 positive COVID-19 cases within the “closed loop” bubble and Dr Brian McCloskey, chairman of the medical expert panel for Beijing 2022, said 11 people had been hospitalized.

“None of those are seriously ill in any way,” he said.

It is not known who they are, but nearly 3,000 athletes together with thousands of support staff, volunteers and media are cut off from the outside world in the bubble.

When Beijing hosted the 2008 Games, the torch relay took in swathes of China and other countries — where it met protests in places — but this time it will last just three days, ending at the “Bird’s Nest” stadium for the opening ceremony.

Beijing 2022 official Cai Qi said at the start of the relay Wednesday — which will involve more than 1,000 torchbearers and included former NBA star Yao Ming — that he hoped the Games would help “dispel the gloom of the pandemic.”

China, where COVID-19 emerged towards the end of 2019, has pursued a zero-COVID policy nationwide and is taking the same approach at the Olympics.

The highly infectious Omicron variant presents a new challenge, both to the Games and the country, putting already jittery authorities further on edge. Cases in Beijing have been ticking upwards, albeit from a low base number.

If the 2008 Olympics were the country’s coming out party, these Games will take place in a China under President Xi Jinping which is increasingly belligerent on the global stage and boasting the world’s second-largest economy.

When Washington said it would stage a diplomatic boycott because of rights concerns — with Australia, Britain and Canada among those following suit — China warned the United States would “pay the price.”

The Biden administration will not send diplomatic or official representation over what it called China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” against Muslim Uyghurs in the region of Xinjiang.

Athletes of the boycotting countries will compete at the Games, which run until Feb. 20, but a US rights monitor sounded the alarm over athletes’ safety after the hosts threatened “punishment” for anti-Beijing comments.

There are other controversies.

IOC president Thomas Bach says that while in Beijing he will meet Peng, a Grand Slam-winning tennis player who alleged in November that she had been sexually assaulted by a former Chinese vice premier.

Peng was not heard from for nearly three weeks, only to reappear, but there are concerns about how free she really is.

Fearing surveillance, some Western nations have told their athletes to leave their personal devices at home and use temporary burner phones.

There are signs that China is tightening the noose on anyone daring to spoil the party, with human rights activists and some academics having their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks.

The Games will be held in three zones. In addition to downtown Beijing, the two other areas are outside the capital and will rely on artificial snow to cover what would otherwise be brown mountainsides. Environmentalists have voiced concern about the issue.