After the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, NBC, the official broadcaster of the event in the U.S., reported some viewers were “confused” at the order by which the teams entered.
That’s because the participating teams didn’t enter according to the English alphabetical order, but by the order set in the Japanese language. That meant Iceland entered second after Greece, which always comes first in what’s known as the Parade of Nations as it’s the historical founding nation of the Olympics.
Things get much more complicated at the coming winter games in China, however, as the Chinese language does not have an alphabet. Instead, indexing in the language for the opening ceremony is done according to stroke order, which arranges words based on how many strokes the first character of the word has, and then the order by which the strokes are written — the straight horizontal stroke comes before the straight vertical stroke, for example.
In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, that meant Guinea and Guinea Bissau entered after Greece, as the first character in their simplified Chinese (the system used in mainland China) names have just two strokes. Turkey followed in fourth place, as the first character in its name in Chinese has three strokes.
The host nation enters last, and is preceded by the host of the following games. At the upcoming winter games, that means Italy will march in the penultimate spot. Meanwhile, the Chinese Taipei delegation, as Taiwan is known at the Olympics, will be attending the event, reversing an earlier decision after the IOC said it was required to participate, the island’s Olympic committee said in a statement Monday.
The alphabetical order isn’t set in stone, though. At the winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018, some teams entered out of the order dictated by the Korean alphabet, possibly due to political sensitivities. For example, Iran and Israel were separated by Italy in the opening ceremony against alphabetical order. A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee said in a statement the decision to alter the order “was taken at the time to reflect the appropriate protocols,” without elaborating.
Here is the order by which 91 teams will march in at the Winter Olympics compiled by Bloomberg, based on an official list of participating teams provided by the IOC.
|1
|Greece
|希腊
|2
|Turkey
|土耳其
|3
|Malta
|马耳他
|4
|Madagascar
|马达加斯加
|5
|Malaysia
|马来西亚
|6
|Ecuador
|厄瓜多尔
|7
|Eritrea
|厄立特里亚
|8
|Jamaica
|牙买加
|9
|Belgium
|比利时
|10
|Israel
|以色列
|11
|Japan
|日本
|12
|Chinese Taipei
|中华台北
|13
|Hong Kong, China
|中国香港
|14
|Denmark
|丹麦
|15
|Ukraine
|乌克兰
|16
|Uzbekistan
|乌兹别克斯坦
|17
|Brazil
|巴西
|18
|Pakistan
|巴基斯坦
|19
|Timor-Leste
|东帝汶
|20
|North Macedonia
|北马其顿
|21
|Luxembourg
|卢森堡
|22
|Belarus
|白俄罗斯
|23
|India
|印度
|24
|Lithuania
|立陶宛
|25
|Nigeria
|尼日利亚
|26
|Ghana
|加纳
|27
|Canada
|加拿大
|28
|San Marino
|圣马力诺
|29
|Kyrgyzstan
|吉尔吉斯斯坦
|30
|Armenia
|亚美尼亚
|31
|Spain
|西班牙
|32
|Liechtenstein
|列支敦士登
|33
|Iran
|伊朗
|34
|Hungary
|匈牙利
|35
|Iceland
|冰岛
|36
|Andorra
|安道尔
|37
|Finland
|芬兰
|38
|Croatia
|克罗地亚
|39
|Saudi Arabia
|沙特
|40
|Albania
|阿尔巴尼亚
|41
|Argentina
|阿根廷
|42
|Azerbaijan
|阿塞拜疆
|43
|Latvia
|拉脱维
|44
|Great Britain
|英国
|45
|Romania
|罗马尼亚
|46
|France
|法国
|47
|Poland
|波兰
|48
|Puerto Rico
|波多黎各
|49
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|波斯尼亚
|50
|Bolivia
|玻利维亚
|51
|Norway
|挪威
|52
|Kazakhstan
|哈萨克斯坦
|53
|Kosovo
|科索沃
|54
|Bulgaria
|保加利亚
|55
|Russian Olympic Committee
|俄罗斯奥林匹克委员会
|56
|United States of America
|美国
|57
|Virgin Islands
|美属维尔京群岛
|58
|American Samoa
|美属萨摩亚
|59
|Thailand
|泰国
|60
|Netherlands
|荷兰
|61
|Georgia
|格鲁吉亚
|62
|Colombia
|哥伦比亚
|63
|Trinidad and Tobago
|特立尼达和多巴哥
|64
|Peru
|秘鲁
|65
|Ireland
|爱尔兰
|66
|Estonia
|爱沙尼亚
|67
|Haiti
|海地
|68
|Czech Republic
|捷克共和国
|69
|Philippines
|菲律宾
|71
|Slovakia
|斯洛伐克
|72
|Portugal
|葡萄牙
|73
|South Korea
|韩国
|74
|Montenegro
|黑山
|75
|Chile
|智利
|76
|Austria
|奥地利
|77
|Switzerland
|瑞士
|78
|Sweden
|瑞典
|79
|Mongolia
|蒙古
|80
|New Zealand
|新西兰
|81
|Serbia
|塞尔维亚
|82
|Cyprus
|塞浦路斯
|83
|Mexico
|墨西哥
|84
|Lebanon
|黎巴嫩
|85
|Germany
|德国
|86
|Moldova
|摩尔多瓦共和国
|87
|Monaco
|摩纳哥公国
|88
|Morocco
|摩洛哥王国
|89
|Australia
|澳大利亚
|90
|Italy
|意大利
|91
|China
|中华人民共和国
