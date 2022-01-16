Takefusa Kubo delivered a stunning free kick Saturday to open the scoring for Mallorca in a 2-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish Cup’s round of 16.

The 20-year-old Japan attacker found the net in the 32nd minute at Visit Mallorca Stadium, drilling a left-footed shot over the wall and past Espanyol keeper Diego Lopez from three meters outside the penalty area.

The goal was the second of the season for Kubo, who has scored once in the Spanish top flight since returning in late November from a two-month absence with a knee injury.

“The truth is that it was a great goal,” Kubo told Mallorca’s official website. “Our manager says confident players have to shoot, and I felt confident.”

Abdon Prats doubled the lead from a corner kick in the 60th minute before Javi Puado pulled a goal back two minutes later for the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men in injury time when Adria Pedrosa picked up his second yellow card.

Currently 15th in the 20-team La Liga, Mallorca will look to move further from the relegation zone when they resume league play.

“Now we have to focus on La Liga. If we play like today we will have a good chance,” Kubo said.