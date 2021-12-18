Japanese teenager Yuna Kasai finished third on Friday in the season’s fifth individual women’s Nordic combined World Cup competition, her second podium finish.

The 17-year-old high school student from Hokkaido previously finished third in the season’s third event. Norway’s Gyda Westvold Hansen remained undefeated for the season with her fifth straight win.

Slovenia’s Ema Volavsek was second, 46.6 seconds back in the normal hill, 5-kilometer event, with Kasai 1 minute, 1.3 seconds behind the leader after finishing third in the jump.

“I’m happy to be on the podium again,” Kasai said. “I was steady in my jumping, which is my strength, and got good distance. I was then able to hold on to my lead.”