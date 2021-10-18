Forward Yuta Watanabe is all but assured of a spot on the Toronto Raptors’ opening night roster after the NBA team announced its final preseason cut on Sunday.

Toronto trimmed its roster to the league maximum 15 players, including two two-way players, by waiving forward Ishmael Wainwright, indicating Watanabe made the cut with forwards Sam Dekker and Isaac Bonga.

The 27-year-old Watanabe had a strong showing with 10 points and 7 rebounds in his only preseason game — against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 before being rested due to a left calf strain.

His contract will be guaranteed if he makes the regular season roster, in what would be his fourth NBA season.

The Japanese Olympian had been expected to secure a roster spot after impressing Toronto head coach Nick Nurse with his energy and effort on both ends of the floor last season, his first with the Raptors.

He started the season on a two-way contract, splitting his time between the NBA and the minor league, but played himself into a full-time deal as the Raptors’ depth was hit by injuries and the coronavirus.

The Raptors open their 2021-2022 regular season on Wednesday, when they host the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena.

Watanabe’s Olympic teammate, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, is likely to miss the season opener.

Hachimura returned to Washington after spending training camp and the preseason away from the team due to personal reasons, and had to complete the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols before he could begin practicing.