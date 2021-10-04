Manchester City came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in a thrilling match between Premier League title contenders on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game for Liverpool at a frenzied Anfield after City’s Phil Foden canceled out Sadio Mane’s opener, but Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflected shot rescued a point for Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result between the two teams, who have dominated English soccer over the past four years, leaves the Premier League title race in a tantalizing position.

Unbeaten Liverpool is a point behind first-place Chelsea, while City is in third place, two points off the pace.

Earlier in the day, Spurs beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Leicester drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, while Brentford scored deep into stoppage time to beat West Ham 2-1.

City looked as if it would regret dropping points against Southampton last month, with tricky away matches to come against Chelsea and Liverpool. But the defending champions showed their mettle with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge last week and followed it with an impressive performance against their fiercest rival in enemy territory.

City dominated the first half on Sunday, but had nothing to show for its endeavors.

Instead, it was a revitalized Liverpool that drew first blood when Mane struck just before the hour mark following fine work from Salah.

City leveled through Foden’s drilled finish from an acute angle, but Salah produced a sensational solo effort to fire Liverpool back in front in the 76th minute.

The visitors dug deep again, and De Bruyne equalized five minutes later with a finish from the edge of the area that deflected in off Joel Matip.

“What a game,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “That is the reason the last years Man City and Liverpool were always there, because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately we couldn’t win — but we didn’t lose.

“That’s why the Premier League is the best. It was great, really great.”

Klopp was disappointed with his side’s first-half display but said they turned things around after the break.

“Thank God a football game has two halves,” he said. “We are really happy about the second and not so happy about the first for obvious reasons.”

“I was most happy in my career about the halftime whistle,” he added. “It was never planned that we played like this and we needed halftime and we used halftime and played a really good second half.”