Yu Darvish earned the win Wednesday in a bounce-back start, striking out seven over six innings of one-run ball as the San Diego Padres held off the Los Angeles Angels 8-5.

Darvish (8-9) held the Angels to one run, three hits and a walk at Petco Park as he snapped a seven-game losing streak with his first win since June 21.

The 35-year-old right-hander was making his third start after returning from his second stint on the injured list with a tight lower back.

He gave up four runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 26 before giving up five earned runs and lasting only 2⅔ innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 1.

“I threw freely and it felt good,” Darvish said. “I just left it to my senses. My fastball was working and my changeup was there too.”

Darvish got a lot of run support early against the visiting Angels, with the Padres chasing starter Mike Mayers (4-5) and two relievers in an eight-run second inning.

Adam Frazier paced the San Diego lineup, driving in three runs on a 2-for-4 night that included an RBI double that opened the scoring in the second.

Darvish said he was disappointed Shohei Ohtani — the Angels’ regular designated hitter and MLB home run leader — sat out the game, which was played without a DH under National League rules.

“That was a bit of an anticlimax,” Darvish said. “I was expecting him to come out (as a pinch hitter). I had prepared to throw nothing but fastballs to him.”

At Chase Field in Phoenix, Kohei Arihara continued his comeback for the Texas Rangers following a shoulder injury, getting no decision after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 4⅔ innings in an 8-5 victory over Arizona.

At Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo extended his hitting streak for the Pirates to five games, going 1-for-4 in a 5-1 defeat to the Detroit Tigers.