New York – Canadian 18-year-old lefthander Leylah Fernandez stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 on Friday to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open.
The shocking upset of the Japanese third seed, a four-time Grand Slam champion who had won her previous 16 slam matches, sent Fernandez into a last-16 matchup against German 16th seed Angelique Kerber.
