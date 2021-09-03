​​Norika Hagiwara was resolute Japan would learn from its mistakes after a disappointing loss in the women’s goalball semifinals and would not leave the tournament empty-handed.

Then she went out and scored three goals to help prove her point.

Japan built a five-goal lead in the first half and held on to complete a run to the bronze medal with a 6-1 victory over Brazil during the Tokyo Paralympics at Makuhari Messe on Friday afternoon.

Eiko Kakehata got the ball rolling with two early goals and Hagiwara scored on a pair of penalties. Kakehata added her third goal just before the end of the half to give the Japanese a commanding lead.

Kakehata is one of three players remaining from the team that won the gold medal during the 2012 London Paralympics. Rie Urata and Haruka Wakasugi were also in that squad, but a second gold for the trio was not in the cards after the team allowed eight goals against Turkey on Thursday.

Hagiwara helped prevent a goal in the second half. She committed a penalty midway through the period and was forced to stand in the goal alone — there are normally three players defending — as Victoria Amorim prepared to make a throw.

Hagiwara guessed right and followed the sound of the ball to make a block that kept the Brazilians off the board.

Hagiwara later skipped a throw past the Brazilians to give Japan a 6-0 advantage.

Brazil got on the board with a late goal, but it was too little, too late for the South Americans.

The victory may help ease some of the pain of a disappointing finish at the Rio Games in 2016, when the Japanese lost their first game of the knockout round.