A person involved with the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games who arrived from overseas has been hospitalized in Japan with symptoms of COVID-19 that are not severe, Games’ organizers said Thursday.

The hospitalization is the first in relation to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday. Organizers said the person was not an athlete and was not in a serious condition.

Organizers also said a total of 15 Games-related people, including two athletes staying at the athletes’ village, were newly confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Hospitals in Japan treating COVID-19 patients usually reserve beds for people showing severe symptoms of the disease.

The central government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government appealed on Monday for hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients.

Less than 10% of coronavirus patients in Tokyo are being hospitalized and the low level of admissions has added to public frustration with the government’s COVID-19 response, undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.