Miyuki Yamada won the host nation’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday, in the process becoming the youngest female to win a swimming medal for Japan in the history of the Games at just 14 years of age.

Yamada won silver in the women’s 100-meter backstroke S2 class, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 26.18 seconds, finishing 9.57 behind reigning Paralympic and world champion Yip Pin Xiu of Singapore.

Fabiola Ramirez of Mexico claimed the bronze medal.

Yamada got off to a blazing start thanks to a great push off the wall but was overhauled by Yip by the end of the first lap.

Yip extended her lead in the second 50 to win her fourth Paralympic gold medal in her fourth games.

Yamada has a shot at a second medal in the 50 backstroke on Sept. 2.

Miyuki Yamada poses with her medal on Wednesday. | KYODO