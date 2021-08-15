Cologne, Germany – Samurai Blue midfielder Wataru Endo helped Stuttgart make a strong start to the Bundesliga season on Saturday, opening the scoring in a 5-1 demolition of promoted Greuther Furth.
Endo found the net in the 30th minute at Stuttgart’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, chipping over the keeper from a tight angle following a through ball from Philipp Forster.
Defender Marc-Oliver Kempf scored a brace and Borna Sosa provided three assists for Stuttgart, who are aiming to improve on a ninth-place finish from last season.
Elsewhere in the German top flight, Japan midfielder Genki Haraguchi made his first league appearance for new side Union Berlin, starting in a 1-1 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
Winger Takuma Asano started in his league debut for promoted Bochum, which marked its Bundesliga return with a 1-0 loss away against Wolfsburg.
Eintracht Frankfurt, featuring Japanese pair Makoto Hasebe and Daichi Kamada, fell 5-2 away to Borussia Dortmund in their season opener.
In the Belgian top flight, Japan winger Junya Ito struck his first goal of the season for Genk in a 4-0 win over visiting Leuven.
In Spain’s La Liga, Takefusa Kubo started his second loan spell with Mallorca, making their return to the top flight following a season in the second division. The 20-year-old playmaker came off the bench in the 61st minute of a 1-1 draw at home to Real Betis.
