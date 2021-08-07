Another 22 people associated with the ongoing Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, the games’ organizing body said Saturday, with the cumulative total reaching 404 since the start of July.

No athletes tested positive for the second straight day. Of the 22, 13 are contractors, four are games-related officials, two are members of the media, two are employees of the organizing committee and one is a volunteer.

Of the total, 16 are residents of Japan, the committee said, adding that one person from overseas who was staying in the athletes village is among those who have tested positive.

The 17-day Olympics will wrap up on Sunday, while Tokyo, under a COVID-19 state of emergency, and some other areas of Japan continue to reel from surging coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

In the Japanese capital, daily reported cases hit a record 5,042 on Thursday and 4,515 on Friday.

Compared with the situation outside of the village, where Olympic officials have said athletes live in a “parallel world” with strict anti-COVID-19 measures, the number of infections among people linked to the games has stayed relatively low.

The figures released by the organizing committee, however, do not include those related to the Olympics that have been announced by Japanese central and local governments.