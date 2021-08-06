  • Jun Mizutani of Japan in action against Jang Woojin of South Korea in the bronze medal match of the men's team event. | REUTERS
    Jun Mizutani of Japan in action against Jang Woojin of South Korea in the bronze medal match of the men's team event. | REUTERS

The Japanese men’s table tennis team of Tomokazu Harimoto, Jun Mizutani and Koki Niwa capped a successful Games in the sport for the host country with a bronze medal in the men’s team event, topping South Korea by a 3-1 score.

