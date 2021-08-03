Chiba – Japan’s Shohei Yabiku claimed the bronze medal in the men’s Greco-Roman welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday as Hungary’s Tamas Lorincz won gold.
Yabiku shared the bronze with Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov, while Kyrgyzstan’s Akzhol Makhmudov took silver.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.