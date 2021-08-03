Japan was schooled by the world’s best on Tuesday, suffering a 3-0 drubbing by Brazil in the men’s volleyball quarterfinals.

Having snuck into the knockout round thanks to a final group stage win over Iran, Japan was outclassed 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 at Ariake Arena by the reigning Olympic, World Cup and Nations League champions.

Yuki Ishikawa and Yuji Nishida continued their strong tournaments by tallying 17 and 13 points, respectively, but got next to no help from their teammates.

The bruising Brazilian front-line trio of Yoandy Leal Hidalgo, Wallace De Souza and Ricardo Lucarelli Souza blasted their way to 41 combined points. De Souza was a blocking force while Leal Hidalgo was the team’s most effective spiker.

Japan was not embarrassed by the towering Brazilians, but it also never threatened, as the men in yellow established small leads in each set that they were able to protect.

Japan’s men, playing their first Olympic tournament since 2008, finished third in their group with three wins and two losses to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1992.

Brazil will play players representing the Russian Olympic Committee in the semifinals. The two teams played in the group stage, with the Russians winning 3-0.