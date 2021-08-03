Samurai Japan’s flair for the dramatic is keeping it on the path to a gold medal.

Japan tied its game against the United States on Yuki Yanagita’s RBI groundout in the ninth inning and won it on a sayonara single by Takuya Kai in the 10th in the knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympics baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium on Monday.

"No one gave up and we just kept fighting and I think that's why we were able to win," Kai said.

The win sends Japan into the semifinals and a matchup against South Korea on Wednesday.

The U.S. drops into the losers' bracket and will meet the winner of Tuesday's contest between the Dominican Republic and Israel on Wednesday.

"It was a good battle, and unfortunately we didn't come out on top," U.S. third basemen Todd Fraizer said. "Whoever it is we do face, we'll put our best foot forward."

Japan won on the final hit of the game for the second time in these Olympics. The team needed a three-run rally in the ninth inning, capped by a sayonara hit from Hayato Sakamoto, to beat the Dominican Republic in its first game on Wednesday in Fukushima.

U.S. first baseman Triston Casas celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Japan during their knockout stage contest in the Tokyo Olympics at Yokohama Stadium on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

The Japanese entered the ninth on Monday down 6-5. Seiya Suzuki, who homered in the fifth, drew a one-out walk and went from first to third on a single by Hideto Asamura. That brought up Yangita, who hit a grounder to the right side that was enough to get Suzuki home to tie the score.

Hiroshima Carp rookie Ryoji Kuribayashi took the mound for the 10th with runners on first and second — as per the rules for extra innings during the Olympics. He struck out Fraizer and retired Eric Filia on a groundout that allowed a runner to reach third. Kuribayashi got the final out on a fly ball to keep the score knotted at 6-6.

Pinch hitter Ryoya Kurihara started Japan’s half of the 10th with a bunt that moved both runners over.

Kai then connected on the first pitch he saw from Edwin Jackson, lacing a single to right that brought home Yanagita as the winning run.

"They're a good team," Fraizer said. "We had them on the ropes and we just couldn't finish."