Takanori Nagase continued Japan's run of golden evenings at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan with a win over Mongolia's Saeid Mollaei in the final of the men's under 81-kilogram division.

Japan, long the dominant country in judo, now has five Olympic golds in the sport, including gold in all four of the men's competitions that have taken place at these Games.

Nagase, an Olympic bronze medalist in Rio five years ago, became the first Japanese to win this event since Makoto Takimoto at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Japan’s Takanori Nagase reacts after winning the gold-medal bout. | AFP-JIJI Japan’s Takanori Nagase (white) and Mongolia’s Saeid Mollaei compete in the judo men’s under 81-kg division on Tuesday in Tokyo. | AFP-JIJI