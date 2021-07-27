Sun Wei of China in action during the floor exercise. | REUTERS

The gold medals continued to pour in for Japan on Monday, with the country sitting at the top of the medals table at the end of the day with eight gold. Can Japan’s fairy-tale run continue on Day 4? Stay tuned here for all the action.

Japan’s biggest gold medal chance lies on the women’s softball final against the U.S. later in the day in a repeat of the 2008 classic that saw Japan triumph in Beijing.

Elsewhere, all eyes will be on American Simone Biles as arguably the greatest gymnast of all time and her team seek to come out on top of the the women’s team competition against the Russian Olympic Committee and China.

You can find tips on what to watch today, or just dive into today’s full schedule.

For a look back at yesterday’s action, see our recap of Day 3.

And if you’re not really sure who is scoring and what it takes to win, we’ve got you covered there, too.