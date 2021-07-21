Japan drew 1-1 with Canada in their opening match of the Tokyo Olympic women’s soccer tournament Wednesday following a stunning late equalizer from star forward Mana Iwabuchi.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair gave her side the lead barely five minutes into the Group E contest at an empty Sapporo Dome, hitting the post before gathering a fortuitous rebound and tapping in from the opposite side.

Unable to equalize from a penalty early in the second half, the Olympic hosts salvaged the draw after Iwabuchi found the net in the 84th minute, running onto a Yui Hasegawa long ball and lashing home a shot from near the edge of the area.