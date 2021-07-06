Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen, was named to the Tokyo Olympic show jumping team USA Equestrian said on Monday.
Springsteen and her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be part of a four member squad that also includes McLain Ward, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut.
Ward has helped U.S. to gold in the team jumping event at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and a silver medal winner along with Farrington at the 2016 Rio Games.
Kraut was also part of the 2008 Beijing gold medal squad.
The 29-year-old Springsteen was an alternate at 2012 London Summer Games but failed in her bid to make the 2016 Rio Games team.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.