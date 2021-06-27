Abdul Hakim Sani Brown withdrew from the men’s 200 meters Saturday at the national athletics championships but retains a chance to contest the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old withdrew from the 200 heats at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium because of discomfort in his left thigh, according to the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.

The former 100 national record holder missed out on Olympic selection over the shorter distance after running sixth in Friday night’s final, won by Shuhei Tada.

Sani Brown remains in the frame for an Olympic 200 berth after running below the qualifying standard of 20.24 seconds earlier in the season.

Kazuki Kurokawa punched his Tokyo Games ticket in the 400 hurdles, winning the final in 48.69. Takatoshi Abe also earned an Olympic berth after running second in 48.87.

Ryuji Miura secured Olympic qualification in the 3,000 steeplechase after breaking his own national record, and securing his first national title, in 8 minutes and 15.99 seconds. Kosei Yamaguchi and Ryoma Aoki will also compete in the event at the Tokyo Games after finishing second and third, respectively.

Yuno Yamanaka won the women’s 3,000 steeplechase in 9:41.84, the second-fastest time by a Japanese woman.