Anaheim, California – Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani did not factor into the decision in Wednesday’s 9-3 extra-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants, tossing more than 100 pitches for only the third time in his MLB career.
Ohtani pitched six innings of one-run ball, giving up six hits with nine strikeouts, two walks and a wild pitch. The Japanese two-way player went 0-for-3 at the plate, grounding out once and striking out swinging twice.
“It was hot but I’m glad I was able to work through long innings,” Ohtani said.
“I think I did all right, other than that one bad pitch that turned into a homer (in the fifth). I wish I could’ve created more offensive chances as a hitter, but it was tough,” he said.
The game at Angel Stadium featured 14 pitchers and saw a wild finish, with the eventual game-winning run scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the 13th inning.
In the top of the 13th, Angels reliever Alex Claudio (1-2) issued three straight walks, including intentionally and one to Brandon Crawford that broke a 2-2 tie. Mike Tauchman hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run uprising that put the game out of reach.
While Ohtani batted for himself as a pitcher, Alex Dickerson batted as the Giants’ designated hitter — a history-making game in which a National League team had a DH and an American League team did not.
Ohtani, who threw 105 pitches, surrendered a solo shot to Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth but worked out of a two-on, one-out jam by striking out two batters in a row. The last time he threw more than 100 pitches was in May 2018, his rookie season in the majors.
Dominic Leone (1-0), the sixth of seven pitchers the Giants sent to the mound, earned the win.
