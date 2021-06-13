Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital and undergoing tests after collapsing and needing to be revived on the pitch against Finland on Saturday in extraordinary scenes at Euro 2020.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said Eriksen was “awake and undergoing further tests,” having received CPR from medical personnel before being taken off on a stretcher at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

The Group B game — just the third of the monthlong tournament that began a year behind schedule on Friday — was stopped just before half-time with the score goalless and suspended for nearly two hours before restarting.

After the shocked teams joined in a group huddle, the Finns claimed a shock 1-0 win in their first major tournament match, with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the winner on the hour mark.

UEFA said the decision to restart was made “following the request by players of both teams” and supporters cheered as the game recommenced.

Earlier, Eriksen’s teammates were in tears as they formed a circle of red shirts around the stricken 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder as the medics worked to save his life.

He was later able to speak to his teammates.

“We’ve been in contact with him, and the players have spoken to Christian. That’s the great news. He’s doing fine, and they are playing the game for him,” DBU director Peter Moeller told Danish television.

Eriksen was voted man of the match in a gesture of support.

“Moments like this put everything in life into perspective,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

‘Forza Chris’

“Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you,” tweeted Inter, with whom Eriksen won the Italian first-division season that concluded last month.

Before the drama involving Eriksen, a crowd of 16,000 in the Danish capital — around 45% of capacity — had been celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium after a year of coronavirus restrictions.

There have been high hopes in Denmark for their team — the surprise European champion in 1992 — but they struggled to create clear chances when the game resumed.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw a 74th-minute penalty comfortably saved by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Saturday’s late match between Russia and much-fancied Belgium in Saint-Petersburg, in the same Group B, went ahead as planned despite the Eriksen drama, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in a 3-0 win for the Red Devils.

The Inter striker sent a message of support to his club teammate Eriksen after scoring his opening goal in the 10th minute, shouting “Chris, Chris, stay strong — I love you” into a pitchside camera.

Thomas Meunier, on as an early substitute, doubled the lead in the 34th minute before Lukaku’s late second capped an impressive Belgium display.

Roberto Martinez’s side coped admirably with the absences of injured midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel, with captain Eden Hazard only fit enough to make an 18-minute cameo off the bench.

Earlier the tournament, which is taking place in 11 venues all across Europe, stopped off in Baku where Euro 2016 semifinalist Wales drew 1-1 with Switzerland.

Kieffer Moore, the giant Cardiff City striker sporting a red bandage around his head, scored the equalizer for Wales in the 74th minute, heading in to cancel out Breel Embolo’s opener early in the second half.

“We showed a lot of character, like we always do, to fight back, be brave, get on the ball and get the equalizer,” Wales captain Gareth Bale said.

That result followed Italy’s 3-0 defeat of Turkey in the same Group A in the tournament’s opening game in Rome on Friday, as Andrea Bocelli performed “Nessun Dorma” in Stadio Olimpico before Roberto Mancini’s side cruised to victory.

A crowd of 16,000 watched that match, lending noise and color to the occasion not seen in soccer over the last year of games in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limited crowds are being allowed to attend matches at the Euros, which were postponed a year ago because of the health crisis.

COVID-19 continues to cause chaos, with several players testing positive for the virus, including Spain captain Sergio Busquets.