The president of Russia’s Paralympic Committee, Vladimir Lukin, and other senior officials resigned Tuesday in line with requirements mandated by the international paralympic body stemming from a doping scandal.

The International Paralympic Committee in 2016 suspended Russia following allegations the country had instituted a systemic doping programme during the Sochi Olympics.

The Russian Paralympic Committee was conditionally reinstated in 2019.

In February the IPC published updated criteria for Russia’s participation, including a ban on government officials holding senior roles within the Russian Paralympic Committee.

It said in a statement Tuesday it had “considered and granted” resignations of three vice-presidents, who are also deputies of the Russian parliament, and of Lukin, who was chief of the sports body since 1997.

Russian sports has been in upheaval for five years, after the former head of Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov blew the whistle over state-backed doping at the country’s 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Sport’s highest court in December banned Russia from international competitions for two years but halved a four-year ban for systemic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have been banned from attending major international competitions.

Before his appointment to the RPC, 83-year-old Lukin served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

He was also the Kremlin’s human rights commissioner between 2009 and 2014.