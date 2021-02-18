Naomi Osaka was left wondering whether a decision to eat Greek food foretold her win over Serena Williams after she reached the Australian Open final on Thursday.

Osaka said she switched from Japanese to Greek food on Wednesday — before Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

“It’s super-weird. For the past three weeks I’ve been eating Japanese food on the day before my match,” she said, after her 6-3, 6-4 win over Williams.

“And yesterday, I decided to eat Greek food. So I went to sleep, and I wake up, and Tsitsi had beaten Nadal.

“I’m like, ooh, maybe this is a sign.”

Osaka, 23, said earlier in the tournament that her dreams are “very telling of the future” after she woke up fearful of losing to Caroline Garcia.

That dream turned out to be inaccurate, however, as she swept past the Frenchwoman 6-2, 6-3 in just 61 minutes in the second round.

Osaka continues to cut an unusual figure in the tennis world, and gave Williams a quick bow of respect at the net after their match.

She then wrote “Mari, stop sending weird messages in the groupchat!” on a courtside camera, a barb directed at her elder sister.