    Southampton's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Newcastle on Saturday in Newcastle, England. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Newcastle, England – Takumi Minamino scored a dazzling goal in his debut for Southampton on Saturday, finding the net in the first half of a 3-2 loss to Newcastle United.

Newcastle held on for the win despite playing the last 18 minutes with nine men at a rain-soaked St. James’ Park, handing Southampton a fifth straight Premier League defeat.

Minamino, who arrived on loan from Liverpool earlier in the week, struck in the 30th minute after his side had gone behind 2-0 on goals from Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron.

After collecting a ball from left-back Ryan Bertrand, the Japan winger skipped past a defender at the edge of the box and blasted a tightly angled shot past Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow into the roof of the net.

Almiron netted again in first-half injury time to send the hosts into the break with a commanding 3-1 lead, but James Ward-Prowse cut the deficit with a spectacular free-kick in the 48th minute.

The match looked to have swung in Southampton’s favor just a minute later, when Newcastle were reduced to 10 men after midfielder Jeff Hendrick received his second yellow card for a foul on Minamino.

But the Newcastle defense hunkered down and continued to hold firm after the loss of center-back Fabian Schar to a leg injury with no substitutes left.

The 26-year-old Minamino has scored in consecutive Premier League starts, after netting in Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Crystal Palace on Dec. 19.

In the Dutch first division, Japanese right-back Yukinari Sugawara scored in the 26th minute to give AZ Alkmaar a 1-0 victory over Emmen. The goal was the 20-year-old Nagoya Grampus youth product’s second of the season.

In the Belgian top flight, Sint-Truiden forward Yuma Suzuki brought his season tally to 13 goals after netting in the 90th minute of a 3-1 loss to Oostende.

