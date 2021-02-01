Sara Takanashi placed second, her best performance this season, at the International Ski Federation women’s ski jumping World Cup competition in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, on Sunday.

Takanashi scored a combined 263.5 points for her leaps of 136.5 and 134.5 meters and finished just 2.2 points behind Austrian Marita Kramer, who won for the second day in a row. Silje Opseth of Norway finished third.

The 24-year-old Takanashi returned to the podium for the second time this season and 102nd time in her career. She placed third in the World Cup opener in Austria in December.

“I finally got a feel for the jump slope and was able to wrap up the meet with good results,” said Takanashi, who has been struggling to hit top form lately.

“I also found many areas that need improvement. I want to overcome them.”

Takanashi moved up to second in the overall standings, 134 points behind Kramer, who has now won three of this season’s four FIS ski jumping World Cup events and leads the World Cup rankings with 360 points.