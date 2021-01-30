Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the racist abuse hurled at Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe after the team’s shocking loss to Sheffield United this week was “unacceptable and disgusting.”

Both players were attacked on social media following United’s 2-1 loss at home against the Premier League’s last-place team, a result that prevented the Red Devils from moving back into first place.

United issued a strongly worded statement on Thursday demanding stronger measures against “mindless idiots.”

Solskjaer echoed that message at his pre-match news conference on Friday.

“It’s just incredible we have these scenes still, this abuse in 2021,” said the Norwegian, whose side faces Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

“We’ve been campaigning for a long time now with the Premier League and I think it’s working, but there are still some people that haven’t got it.

“They hide behind social media, be anonymous and it’s unacceptable and it’s disgusting.”

Solskjaer said 23-year-old Tuanzebe, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but was brought up in England, was “fine”.

“I’ve spoken to him and, of course, it’s not nice but he’s a strong boy, strong character, got support from his family,” the United boss said.