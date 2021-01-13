Yoko Ono defeated Russia’s Madina Taimazova in the women’s 70-kilogram final as Japan won medals in three of four weight classes contested Tuesday at the invitation-only International Judo Federation World Masters in Doha, Qatar.

In addition to Ono’s gold medal, Japan’s second in as many days at the Jan. 11-13 tournament at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, Soichi Hashimoto and Nami Nabekura each picked up silver in the men’s 73-kg and women’s 63-kg, respectively.

No Japanese competed in the men’s 81-kg, the only other event held Tuesday.

On the second day of the meet, Ono, a two-time world champion in the mixed team event, showed her ability to win using ground techniques, pulling the left arm of Taimazova into an armlock for an ippon.

In the men’s 73-kg final, 2017 world champion Hashimoto received hansoku-make, or loss by rule violation, on an attempted waki-gatame arm lock against South Korea’s 2018 world champion An Chang Rim.

In the other women’s event, Nabekura suffered an ippon defeat to France’s Clarisse Agbegnenou.

The three-day event featuring 69 countries will conclude on Wednesday with five titles on the line, three for men and two for women.