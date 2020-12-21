The Toronto Raptors said Sunday that they have signed Yuta Watanabe to a two-way contract that allows him to continue playing in both the NBA and the G League.

The 26-year-old Japanese forward will potentially play his third season in the NBA following two seasons spent moving between the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle on a two-way deal.

Watanabe, who in 2018 became the second player from Japan to play in the NBA and first since Yuta Tabuse in 2004, averaged 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 32.7 minutes in 22 games with the Hustle last season. He made 18 appearances for the Grizzlies but played sparingly.

He posted averages of 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over three preseason games for the normally Toronto-based Raptors, who won their first title in 2019 to become the first Canadian team to be crowned NBA champions.

The Raptors will tip off their 2020-2021 season on Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the team’s temporary home amid the coronavirus pandemic.