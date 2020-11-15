Former ozeki Kotoshogiku, the oldest wrestler in sumo’s top two divisions, has officially retired from competition and will take on the role of a toshiyori elder under the name Hidenoyama at the Sadogatake stable, the Japan Sumo Association said Sunday.

The 36-year-old makuuchi-division stalwart had dropped down to the second-tier juryo ranks for the first time in 15 years at the ongoing November Grand Sumo Tournament before deciding to close the curtain on his 19-year career.

Having been granted the toshiyori elder designation reserved for wrestlers who reached a sufficiently high level in their sporting career, Kotoshogiku is permitted to establish, run and coach in his own stable in retirement.

Known for hustling opponents out of the ring with his torso, Kotoshogiku had been a regular fixture in the top division for 92 straight tournaments, seventh on sumo’s all-time list, and recorded 718 makuuchi wins since his debut in January 2002, the sixth-most in the sport’s history.

Kotoshogiku celebrates with supporters after winning the January 2016 New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, becoming the first Japanese wrestler to win a grand sumo tournament in 10 years. | KYODO

He was promoted to ozeki in 2011 and won his only championship at the New Year meet in 2016, where he became the first Japan-born wrestler in a decade to claim the Emperor’s Cup.

Battling through knee injuries, Kotoshogiku lost his status at the sport’s second-highest rank in 2017 and had struggled to return to the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna over the last three years.

He withdrew partway through the September tournament with a left calf injury and pulled out of the ongoing meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan on Saturday with a 1-5 record.

In addition to his makuuchi division title, Kotoshogiku earned three Outstanding Performance Prizes, four Technique Prizes and three kinboshi prizes for defeating a grand champion as a rank-and-file maegashira.

