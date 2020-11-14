Takakeisho and Terunofuji recorded convincing wins Saturday to finish the first week of the November Grand Sumo Tournament as the only undefeated wrestlers.

Ozeki Takakeisho, gunning for his second Emperor's Cup, improved to a perfect 7-0 by blowing away No. 3 maegashira Okinoumi in the final bout of Day 7 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Hitting hard and low at the jump, Takekeisho gave Okinoumi (4-3) no chance as he pushed him straight back to the straw and out.

The 24-year-old from the Chiganoura stable carries the weight of expectation as the highest-ranked wrestler left at the 15-day tournament following the injury withdrawals of both yokozuna, Hakuho and Kakuryu, as well as ozeki Asanoyama and Shodai.

Former ozeki Terunofuji stands out as Takakeisho's most formidable challenger among the remaining field.

The 28-year-old Mongolian — who made a stunning comeback to the elite makuuchi division by winning the championship in July — also won his seventh straight by toppling No. 1 Wakatakakage.

But the two-time champion had to survive a difficult battle against the emerging talent. The 25-year-old maegashira countered Terunofuji's attempt at a slap down and pushed him to the straw before the komusubi clinched the bout with a beltless arm throw.

Sekiwake Mitakeumi improved to 5-2 with an impressive showing against No. 4 Hokutofuji (4-3).

The burly combatants, longtime rivals from their university days, collided heavily before two-time champion Mitakeumi powered forward and pushed Hokutofuji out.

New sekiwake Takanosho dropped to 4-3 after succumbing to No. 3 Kagayaki. Takanosho had the early initiative but lost his balance as Kagayaki (3-4) evaded an attempted push out before dragging the sekiwake onto the clay.

Komusubi Takayasu improved to 3-4 by forcing out Mongolian No. 1 Kiribayama (1-6). The former ozeki landed a pair of face slaps before taking a solid belt hold and muscling his smaller opponent from the ring.

The only other wrestler to start the day unbeaten, No. 14 Chiyonokuni (6-1), took the first loss of his makuuchi division comeback tournament against No. 13 Hoshoryu (4-3), the nephew of dominant Mongolian former yokozuna Asashoryu.