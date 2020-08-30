Yu Darvish kept the best winning streak of his major league career alive by claiming his sixth straight victory on Saturday as the Chicago Cubs split a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds.

Darvish (6-1) tossed six scoreless innings in the first game at Great American Ball Park and was backed by a pair of solo homers from Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs won 3-0 and ended a three-game losing skid before falling 6-5 in Game 2.

“I pitched calmly, thinking about opportunities for double plays, when it was possible to coax a grounder, the tendencies of the opposing batters,” said Darvish, who scattered seven hits while striking out eight and walking two to outpitch Cincinnati’s ace, Trevor Bauer.

“It was big for sure,” Darvish said of beating Bauer. “He’s amazing this year. I was thinking before the game, ‘I can’t give them more than two runs.’”

Darvish’s compatriot Shogo Akiyama batted seventh for Cincinnati and went 1-for-2 with a line-drive single, connecting on an 0-2 fastball in the sixth before getting tagged out in a double play.

The Reds’ center fielder also reached on catcher interference in his first plate appearance and again on a fielding error by the Cubs’ starter in his second.

“In his last at-bat, (Akiyama) hit it perfectly straight and really showed me,” Darvish said. “I knew he was a good batter, but this was something more.”

Akiyama said the hit was “a very memorable one” for him.

“There was a chance he wasn’t going to let me do anything and I was nervous,” he said. “I was just trying to see how to sink my teeth into it more than enjoying it. It was good to get one out.”

Akiyama made a sliding catch in the top of the fourth to retire Willson Contreras in support of Trevor Bauer (3-2), who yielded three runs and took the loss in the shortened seven-inning contest.

The Japanese slugger, who is batting.186 with three RBIs and 16 hits in 86 at-bats, went 0-for-2 and drew a walk in the second game.

Angels 16, Mariners 3

In Anaheim, California, Jo Adell hit his first two major league home runs, Mike Trout drove in six and Los Angeles set a season high in runs.

Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy (4-2), a subject of speculation ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, returned to early season form after giving up four runs in each of his last two starts. He allowed only one run, four hits and three walks with three strikeouts for his fifth quality start in seven games.

The 21-year old Adell came into the game batting.175 and in the midst of a 4-for-28 slump. Justin Upton led off the second with a walk before Adell drove a curveball from Justus Sheffield (2-3) an estimated 437 feet (133 meters) into the left field stands to give LA a 3-1 advantage.

Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon each drove in two for the Angels, who have their first three-game winning streak since July of 2019. Pujols had a two-run single in the fifth to make it 6-1.

Dodgers 7, Rangers 4

In Arlington, Texas, Max Muncy drove in four runs close to home for the Dodgers, who can still avoid their first series loss of the season after a win Saturday night over the Rangers and potential trade target Lance Lynn.

Cody Bellinger’s long two-run homer in the third put Los Angeles up 3-0. Muncy, who played high school baseball about 25 miles from the new Rangers ballpark, made it 4-2 with a deep sacrifice fly in the fifth off Lynn (4-1). The slugger then belted a three-run homer in the seventh.

The trade deadline in MLB’s shortened season is Monday, and Lynn could be a target for contending teams — though it could take a hefty offer to acquire the workhorse veteran who is signed through next season.

Lynn is still second in the American League with a 1.97 ERA after giving up three earned runs in six innings.

Yankees 2, Mets 1

In New York, Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century.

J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995.

The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday at Yankee Stadium. Betances (0-1) got the loss against his former team.

Phillies 4, Braves 1

In Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia to its fifth straight victory.

Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

In Other Games

Brewers 7, Pirates 6

Rockies 4, Padres 3

Red Sox 5, Nationals 3

Rays 4, Marlins 0

Indians 2, Cardinals 1 (12 innings)

Royals 9, White Sox 6

Tigers 8, Twins 2 (1st)

Tigers 4, Twins 2 (2nd)

Astros 4, Athletics 2

Astros 6, Athletics 3

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0