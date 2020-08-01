Paris Saint-Germain wins League Cup final to complete treble

French champion Paris Saint-Germain edged Lyon on penalty kicks to win the tightly contested final of the League Cup on Friday and complete a domestic treble, denying Lyon its first trophy since the French Cup in 2012.

The match finished 0-0 and Lyon held a 5-4 lead in the shootout, putting it a save away from winning.

PSG's Neymar, however, held his nerve well, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to even the score. Lyon winger Bertrand Traore's subsequent penalty was saved by Keylor Navas.

Winger Pablo Sarabia confidently placed the next penalty past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to give PSG the win to follow up on last Friday's 1-0 victory against Saint-Etienne in the French Cup.

Lyon won the League Cup in 2001, losing four other finals in the competition.

Although Lyon played better in extra time, defender Rafael was shown a red card moments before the end for a clumsy foul on PSG winger Angel Di Maria on the edge of the penalty area.

PSG was missing star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is recovering from ankle ligament damage sustained against Saint-Etienne, and now has other injury concerns.

Striker Mauro Icardi, right back Layvin Kurzawa and veteran captain Thiago all went off during the game with what appeared to be leg-muscle injuries.

The match kicked off shortly after 9 p.m. local time in exhausting heat of around 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit).

An even contest saw chances for both sides before extra time, with Lyon goalkeeper Lopes making superb saves to keep out a long shot from midfielder Idrissa Gueye near the end of the first half and a point-blank header from Neymar in the 87th minute.

PSG goalie Navas was also sharp when it mattered, leaping to save a fine freekick from Maxwell Cornet in the 81st.