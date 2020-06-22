Value of Bundesliga broadcast rights declines with Sky, DAZN deals

The growth in the value of Bundesliga broadcast rights has ended under a four-year deal secured as the media industry grapples with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German league on Monday is set to announce that Comcast Corp.-owned Sky and the DAZN streaming service will pay less than the €4.64 billion (around $5.2 billion) generated in the 2017-21 agreements, people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deals ahead of the German league organization, known as the DFL, meeting on Monday to ratify the contracts.

The top games will be on Sky, which has the rights to 200 matches on Saturdays.

DAZN, which currently sublicenses around 40 games from Eurosport, will be able to show 106 games across Fridays and Sundays from the 2021-22 season through mid-2025 after securing a package in the auction with the league.

The lack of significant competition in the auction — particularly from Deutsche Telekom and Amazon — contributed to the inability to grow the value of rights. The last auction in 2016 saw an 85 percent surge in value in rights.

The outcome is a boon to DAZN, which aims to be the so-called Netflix of sports and is already sublicensing some Champions League matches from Sky in Germany.

DAZN, whose service can be canceled monthly, was hit when the pandemic halted sports around the world earlier this year. Sky usually locks customers into longer-term contracts.

Sky’s early bet on soccer broadcasts’ rising popularity — it has held live Bundesliga rights for more than a decade now — has paid off by making it Germany’s dominant pay TV provider. The company still broadcasts the most Bundesliga games.

Its hold on German soccer dates back to the early 1990s, when predecessor Premiere showed the first games live. The last time it lost the rights was in 2005, causing the company’s shares to collapse as much as 43 percent in one day.

Amazon's failure to secure any rights is somewhat of a surprise given that the U.S. tech giant bought access to about a dozen matches for the Bundesliga’s restart last month, and last year acquired rights to show some Champions League soccer games in Germany, chiseling away at Sky’s dominance of the coveted competition that features top clubs including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Representatives for DAZN, Sky’s German unit and Germany’s DFL declined to comment. Amazon didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

While the Bundesliga was the first major competition to return in mid-May, the lower proceeds reflect the risks linked to live contact sports while coronavirus is still widespread. Fans remain banned from arenas and there’s concern that a second wave of infections could once again put an end to matches.