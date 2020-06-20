Hideki Matsuyama misses cut at first event in over three months

Hideki Matsuyama missed the halfway cut at the RBC Heritage on Friday, failing to make up for a poor first round in his first tournament in more than three months.

American Webb Simpson carded a 6-under-par 65 for the second straight day to lead the tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. His compatriot Bryson DeChambeau and Canadian Corey Conners are one shot behind with a 36-hole total of 11-under 131.

A day after making a nightmare start with a 3-over 74, Matsuyama had three birdies and two bogeys for a 70 in the second round. He finished in 131st position and missed the cut for the second time this season.

"I played today thinking that things didn't really go the way I wanted them to. But I was able to focus until the very end," the 28-year-old said.

Matsuyama, who did not play at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first PGA Tour event following the COVID-19 suspension, is competing for the first time since the Players Championship in March, which was called off due to virus concerns.

The RBC Heritage is being played behind closed doors and with other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. A total of 369 individuals, including players and caddies, were tested before the tournament, with no positive results, according to the PGA Tour.