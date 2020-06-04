Makoto Hasebe ties Bundesliga record as Frankfurt earns crucial victory

Makoto Hasebe tied the record for most Bundesliga games by an Asian player Wednesday as his Eintracht Frankfurt side secured a vital 3-0 away win against fellow relegation-threatened club Werder Bremen.

The former Japan captain's 308 appearances put him even with South Korean great Cha Bum-kun, whose career in the German top flight included several seasons with Frankfurt.

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada could not extend his scoring streak to a third straight game for the visitors, but substitute Stefan Ilsanker sealed the win with a pair of late goals after Andre Silva's 61st-minute opener.

Japan forward Yuya Osako started on the right wing for Bremen, which sits second-to-last in the standings in an intense battle to avoid relegation.

With the victory behind closed doors at Bremen's Weserstadion, Frankfurt climbed eight points clear of the drop zone to 11th.

The 36-year-old Hasebe is set to extend his record for at least another season after recently inking a new deal with Frankfurt, his third club in Germany since joining VfL Wolfsburg from the J. League's Urawa Reds in 2008.

A defensive midfielder for most of his career, the veteran has transitioned to playing primarily at center-back for manager Adi Hutter.