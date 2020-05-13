Sumo wrestler Shobushi, 28, is sport’s first coronavirus death

Sumo wrestler Shobushi has died at 28 of multiple organ failure caused by pneumonia, making him the first person in the sport to succumb to the new coronavirus.

The Japan Sumo Association announced the death of the Takadagawa stable rikishi, who competes in the sport’s third-lowest sandanme division, on Wednesday.

According to a timeline released by the JSA, Shobushi had been under intensive care since April 19 after his condition had continued to deteriorate. He was first admitted to a hospital on April 8 following a sustained fever of 38 degrees Celsius and the development of bloody phlegm.

Late last month, the JSA announced that the Takadagawa stablemaster as well and five of the stable’s wrestlers, including second-tier rikishi Hakuyozan, had contracted COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the association announced its decisions to cancel the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament and relocate July’s Nagoya Basho to Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, where it will take place behind closed doors.